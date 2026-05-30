Anderson Severino News: Pushed off 40-man

The Mets designated Severino for assignment Saturday.

The Mets added the 31-year-old southpaw to the 40-man roster May 19, but he'll now lose his spot in favor of Cionel Perez without ever receiving a promotion to the majors. Severino has been extremely effective at Triple-A Syracuse this season, posting a 1.31 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 20.2 innings, making it more likely that another team will be willing to pick him up off waivers.