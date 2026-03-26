Andre Granillo headshot

Andre Granillo News: Will break camp in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Granillo has claimed a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season with the Cardinals, posting a 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 21 innings, before being traded to the Nationals early in February. Granillo is expected to fill a low-leverage role to begin his tenure with Washington.

Andre Granillo
Washington Nationals
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