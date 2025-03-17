Andre Lipcius News: Bid for Opening Day roster ends
The White Sox reassigned Lipcius to minor-league camp Monday.
Lipcius was one of 11 players cut Monday as the White Sox reduced their group at big-league camp to 42 players. The 26-year-old infielder previously played in 13 games in the majors with the Tigers in 2023 and posted an .809 OPS over 636 plate appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization in 2024, but he went just 3-for-22 in Cactus League play this spring to take him out of contention for an Opening Day roster spot with Chicago.
