Pallante turned in his first quality start since July 28, keeping San Francisco in check outside of a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander has struggled with consistency in the second half, including a five-start stretch in August in which he posted a 9.82 ERA and 2.14 WHIP, but he showed improved command and efficiency Saturday by completing six innings for just the second time in his last eight outings. Pallante will take a 5.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:53 K:BB over 150 innings into Milwaukee for his next scheduled start.