Andre Pallante headshot

Andre Pallante News: Fans six in six strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Pallante (3-2) tallied the win Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Pallante delivered perhaps his finest effort of the season so far. The right-hander pitched a season-high six frames, issued no walks for the first time this year and also turned in his third start of the campaign with at least five innings while yielding one run or zero. Pallante has put together a respectable 3.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB over 31.1 frames, but he's next lined up for a tough assignment against the Brewers.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago