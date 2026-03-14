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Andre Pallante News: Goes five in fourth spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Pallante permitted one run on three hits and three walks over five innings in Grapefruit League play Saturday versus the Marlins. He struck out four.

Pallante struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the third inning but then issued a walk and gave up two straight hits to push in a run. It was another positive outing overall, though, and he got his pitch count up to 72. Through 14 frames this spring, Pallante holds a 2.57 ERA and 13:5 K:BB. He's put himself in good standing as he competes for a spot in the St. Louis rotation.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
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