Andre Pallante News: Goes six strong in win
Pallante (5-4) earned the win against the Reds in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.
Pallante allowed a solo homer in the second inning but was otherwise stellar, throwing 60 of 93 pitches for strikes while retiring the final 13 batters he faced. The 27-year-old has now logged back-to-back quality starts, and he's completed at least five innings in each of his 10 outings this season. He'll carry a 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB across 55 innings into a home matchup against the Cubs next weekend.
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