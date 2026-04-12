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Andre Pallante News: Hit hard in loss to Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pallante (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts across five innings.

The entire afternoon was a struggle for Pallante, who was hit early and often in this one. Lacking swing-and-miss stuff, Pallante also struggled a bit with his command, as he hit a pair of batters across the first two innings. He also served up a two-run homer to Willson Contreras in the top of the first. Pallante then loaded the bases in the fourth with two singles and a walk before Jarren Duran hit a bases-clearing double. Pallante now owns a 5.40 ERA and 7:8 K:BB across 15 innings. His next start is tentatively lined up for Saturday in Houston.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
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