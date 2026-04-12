Andre Pallante News: Hit hard in loss to Boston
Pallante (1-1) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts across five innings.
The entire afternoon was a struggle for Pallante, who was hit early and often in this one. Lacking swing-and-miss stuff, Pallante also struggled a bit with his command, as he hit a pair of batters across the first two innings. He also served up a two-run homer to Willson Contreras in the top of the first. Pallante then loaded the bases in the fourth with two singles and a walk before Jarren Duran hit a bases-clearing double. Pallante now owns a 5.40 ERA and 7:8 K:BB across 15 innings. His next start is tentatively lined up for Saturday in Houston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More