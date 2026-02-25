Andre Pallante News: Incorporating kick-change

Pallante was charged with one run while fanning two batters over two innings Tuesday versus the Nationals in his first Grapefruit League outing.

Pallante didn't give up a hit, but the Nats plated a run against him in the first inning on a walk, stolen base, wild pitch and an error. The righty has been working on a kick-change and threw four of them in the start, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Pallante noted that the kick-change is "nothing like anything I throw" and is "going to be really good" when he has a feel for the pitch. The hope is that it helps Pallante -- who has a career 16.2 percent strikeout rate -- miss more bats. Pallante is competing for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation following a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him post a 5.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 111:62 K:BB over 162.2 innings covering 31 starts.