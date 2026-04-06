Andre Pallante News: Lacks control in no-decision
Pallante didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out two.
After throwing five scoreless innings against the Mets in his season debut, Pallante ran into some tougher sledding Monday. While he did hold the Nationals to just three knocks, the right-hander walked at least four batters for the ninth time in his career. The 27-year-old right-hander boasts a 1.80 ERA through 10 innings so far, but his 5:7 K:BB is a far greater concern heading into his next scheduled outing versus the Red Sox.
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