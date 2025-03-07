Andre Pallante News: Might not be lock for rotation
Pallante could be competing for the final spot in the Cardinals' rotation, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Woo says that Pallante entered camp "as a lock" for a starting role, but with Michael McGreevy pitching well and the team leaning toward using Steven Matz in the rotation, it appears there's a chance Pallante could get squeezed out. That still seems highly unlikely, given that the 26-year-old was one of the team's best starters for a large chunk of last season. Pallante's velocity has been down this spring, although the Cardinals don't seem concerned at this point that that could linger.
