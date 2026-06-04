Andre Pallante headshot

Andre Pallante News: One out shy of quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Pallante (6-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing one run on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out five while also hitting a batter and tossing a wild pitch.

Pallante was just one out away from recording what would've been his third quality start over his last four appearances. The 27-year-old right-hander had some command issues, as evidenced by his third wild pitch of the season, but he continues to deliver results. Over his last four starts, Pallante owns a 2.95 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP across 21.1 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mets next week.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More
Leaderboard of the Week: xFIP Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: xFIP Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago