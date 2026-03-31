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Andre Pallante News: Picks up first win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Pallante (1-0) picked up the win against the Mets on Tuesday. He shut out the Mets over five innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Pallante didn't have his best stuff by any means, but the Mets' bats were quiet and couldn't find any holes in the St. Louis defense. Pallante is a back-of-the-rotation type who isn't going to miss many bats and needs his defense, making him an uninteresting fantasy option ahead of next week's road date with the Nationals.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
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