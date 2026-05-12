Andre Pallante News: Picks up fourth win
Pallante (4-3) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Tuesday.
Pallante has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings. He was able to get by with less than his best work Tuesday, as he threw 51 of 85 pitches for strikes before turning things over to the bullpen. This was the first time since April 6 that he didn't allow a home run. Pallante is at a 4.46 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB through 42.1 innings over eight starts this season. He is projected for a home start versus the Royals his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2913 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week17 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 2418 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Pallante See More