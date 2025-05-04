Andre Pallante News: Quick exit in nightcap

Pallante allowed four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings in the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.

This was Pallante's shortest outing of the season and the third time he's failed to complete five innings over seven starts. Pallante is now at a 4.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:16 K:BB over 36 innings. Michael McGreevy finished off the nightcap with 5.2 innings of one-hit ball out of the bullpen, and if the Cardinals opt to adjust the composition of their rotation, he'd be a candidate to push Pallante out of the mix. If there are no changes to the starters, Pallante is tentatively projected for a road start at Washington in his next outing.