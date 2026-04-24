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Andre Pallante News: Racks up eight strikeouts in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Pallante (2-2) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Friday.

Pallante had a fine performance, but the solo home run he gave up to Josh Naylor in the sixth inning ended up being the difference. The eight strikeouts were a season high for Pallante, but he's also walked at least three batters in four of his five starts, and he's yet to complete six frames in any outing this year. That puts him at a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB through 25.1 innings. If Pallante keeps limiting damage, he's a fine back-end starter, but that will be tough to do if the walk rate remains at a lofty 5.0 BB/9. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road in Pittsburgh.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
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