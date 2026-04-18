Andre Pallante News: Strikes out five in win

Pallante (2-1) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Pallante allowed a run in the first inning before rebounding with four scoreless frames despite throwing just 48 of 87 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old has logged exactly five frames in each of his first four starts, holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer three times with one seven-run (six earned) clunker. He owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB across 20 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Mariners next weekend.