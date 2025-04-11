Andre Pallante News: Stymies Phillies in second win

Pallante (2-0) earned the win after allowing two hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings Friday against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Pallante kept the Phillies off balance all throughout the outing, scattering two singles and inducing 11 groundouts despite the tough matchup. While the right-hander does have an uninspiring 13:7 K:BB through 16.1 innings in 2025, Pallante has been effective with a 2.20 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over his three starts. His next start lines up for the middle of next week at home against the Astros, which is a difficult assignment.