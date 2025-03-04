Andre Pallante News: Three scoreless, but velo down

Pallante permitted one hit and struck out a pair over three scoreless frames in Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Mets.

The bottom line was much improved from Pallante's first spring start when he allowed four runs and walked two in an inning of work. However, Pallante has yet to find the pep on his fastball this spring, with the velocity on his four-seamer down 1.7 mph from last year and the velocity on his sinker down 2.4 mph. It's not overly worrisome yet in early March, but it's something to keep an eye on.