Andre Pallante News: Yields two runs

Pallante (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Twins on Sunday. He struck out three and earned the win.

Pallante gave up one run through three frames before serving up a solo shot to Willi Castro in the fourth inning. By that point, the Cardinals had already given Pallante a heavy cushion by scoring eight runs in the first three innings. He tossed 46 of 78 pitches for strikes and forced 13 whiffs, including seven with his fastball, which averaged 95.2 mph. Pallante is currently in line to start in Boston next weekend.