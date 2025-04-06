Fantasy Baseball
Andre Pallante headshot

Andre Pallante News: Yields two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Pallante did not factor in the decision during a loss to Boston in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

Pallante rolled through three shutout frames before David Hamilton put Boston on the board with an RBI single in the fourth inning. Rafael Devers followed that up with a solo shot in the fifth. Pallante threw 53 of 92 pitches for strikes and generated 12 whiffs. He owns a 3.86 ERA with a 9:5 K:BB through 9.1 innings. Pallante's next start is lined up to be a home matchup with the Phillies.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
