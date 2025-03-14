Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Chaparro headshot

Andres Chaparro Injury: Injures side in batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Chaparro was scratched from Friday's lineup against Atlanta after injuring his left side during batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Chaparro has put up a 1.008 OPS this spring as he competes for the final spot on the Nationals' bench, but he could now be looking at an absence. The club should offer more details on Chaparro later Friday.

Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now