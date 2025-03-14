Andres Chaparro Injury: Sent for MRI on oblique
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Chaparro has left oblique tightness and will undergo an MRI Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Chaparro felt his oblique tighten up while he was taking batting practice Friday. The 25-year-old is competing for the final spot on the Nationals' bench, but any sort of strain would knock him out for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now