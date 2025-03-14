Fantasy Baseball
Andres Chaparro Injury: Sent for MRI on oblique

Published on March 14, 2025

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Chaparro has left oblique tightness and will undergo an MRI Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Chaparro felt his oblique tighten up while he was taking batting practice Friday. The 25-year-old is competing for the final spot on the Nationals' bench, but any sort of strain would knock him out for Opening Day.

