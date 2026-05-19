Andres Chaparro News: Back in majors
The Nationals recalled Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Chaparro made Washington's Opening Day roster but played in only three games before being demoted to Rochester, where he's remained except for a one-day stint with the Nationals in late April. He's gone 2-for-9 with a walk and a double in the big leagues and has an .801 OPS with six homers in 35 games at the Triple-A level this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers40 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East85 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker161 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target241 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target248 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More