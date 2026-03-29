Andres Chaparro News: Headed to Triple-A

Chaparro was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Chaparro started two of the team's first three games of the year, going 2-for-6 with a double, a walk and a run scored. He will now head to Rochester for the time being, opening a spot for Curtis Mead to join Washington's major-league roster after the team acquired him from the White Sox on Saturday.