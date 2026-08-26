Andres Chaparro News: Homers in loss
Chaparro went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and double in Wednesday's 13-1 loss to the Rockies.
Chaparro started his first game at third base Wednesday and made the most of it in the second-inning with a homer. The Nationals are trying to get Chaparro's bat into the lineup everyday with CJ Abrams occupying the designatedhitter role while recovering from a sprained ankle. Since the All-Star break, Chaparro has a 1.131 OPS with eight home runs, 18 runs, and 26 RBI in 30 games.
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