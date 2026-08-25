Andres Chaparro News: Missing from lineup again Tuesday
Chaparro is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rockies.
Chaparro has now been out of the lineup for two straight games and three of the past four tilts. CJ Abrams is getting another day at designated hitter for the Nationals.
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