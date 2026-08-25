Andres Chaparro headshot

Andres Chaparro News: Missing from lineup again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:25pm

Chaparro is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rockies.

Chaparro has now been out of the lineup for two straight games and three of the past four tilts. CJ Abrams is getting another day at designated hitter for the Nationals.

Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago