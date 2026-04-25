Andres Chaparro News: Recalled from Rochester
The Nationals recalled Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Chaparro was optioned to Triple-A after Washington's season-opening series and has since slashed .227/.301/.394 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs scored through 73 plate appearances at Rochester. Despite his uninspiring results, he'll return to the majors Saturday to provide depth at the corner infield positions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers16 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East61 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker137 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target217 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More