Andres Chaparro headshot

Andres Chaparro News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Chaparro isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Chaparro went 2-for-3 with a run scored en route to a win in Thursday's season opener, but he'll cede his place in the lineup Saturday to Jose Tena, who will bat eighth while serving as the DH.

Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals
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