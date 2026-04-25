Andres Chaparro News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Chaparro to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.
Chaparro was recalled to the big club and started at first base in Saturday's game, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, two walks and a run scored. The 26-year-old first baseman will now head back to Triple-A, where he's slashing .227/.301/.394 with one steal, three home runs and 11 RBI across 73 plate appearances.
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