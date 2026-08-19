Andres Chaparro News: Three-run homer in win

Chaparro went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, double, and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.

Chaparro now has four three-RBI games since the All-Star break as he is playing more at first base since the Luis Garcia trade. The Nationals took a 6-0 lead after crushed a no-doubter to left off of Peyton Gray in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old is crushing it since the All-Star break, with a 1.182 OPS, seven home runs, 17 runs, and 25 RBI in 25 games.