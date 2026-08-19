Andres Chaparro headshot

Andres Chaparro News: Three-run homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Chaparro went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, double, and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.

Chaparro now has four three-RBI games since the All-Star break as he is playing more at first base since the Luis Garcia trade. The Nationals took a 6-0 lead after crushed a no-doubter to left off of Peyton Gray in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old is crushing it since the All-Star break, with a 1.182 OPS, seven home runs, 17 runs, and 25 RBI in 25 games.

Andres Chaparro
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago