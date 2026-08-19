Andres Chaparro News: Three-run homer in win
Chaparro went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, double, and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.
Chaparro now has four three-RBI games since the All-Star break as he is playing more at first base since the Luis Garcia trade. The Nationals took a 6-0 lead after crushed a no-doubter to left off of Peyton Gray in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old is crushing it since the All-Star break, with a 1.182 OPS, seven home runs, 17 runs, and 25 RBI in 25 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Chaparro See More