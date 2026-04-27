Andres Gimenez Injury: 'Banged up,' but available Monday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Gimenez is "banged up," but the infielder will be available off the bench for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez is out of the lineup for the second straight game, and though Schneider didn't offer any specifics on what's ailing the 27-year-old, the issue appears to be a minor concern. The Blue Jays are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Ranger Suarez) on Monday, which may have factored into the decision to hold the left-handed-hitting Gimenez out of the lineup. Ernie Clement will slide over from his usual spot at second base to cover shortstop in Gimenez's stead.