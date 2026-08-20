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Andres Gimenez Injury: Feels better, no MRI scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Gimenez had "good strength, good mobility" during testing of his right hamstring after Thursday's game versus the Rays, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Gimenez was removed from Thursday's game when he tweaked his hamstring while attempting to beat out an infield single. The Blue Jays will wait to see how Gimenez feels Friday, but for now he is not scheduled to undergo an MRI. If Gimenez does ultimately have to miss time, Josh Smith and/or Charles McAdoo would be in line for more playing time.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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