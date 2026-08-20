Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Lifted with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 11:18am

Gimenez was removed from Thursday's game versus the Rays in the fourth inning with a right hamstring injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez was attempting to beat out an infield single in the top of the fourth inning when he tweaked his hamstring while running through the first-base bag. He walked off the field gingerly and did not take his position for the bottom of the frame. The Blue Jays should have more on Gimenez's status after the game, but it looked like an issue that could force a stint on the injured list. If that happens, Ernie Clement would likely take over at shortstop, with Josh Smith and/or Charles McAdoo handling second base. Gimenez went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases Thursday before exiting.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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