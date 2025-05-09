Fantasy Baseball
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 3:25pm

The Blue Jays placed Gimenez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right quad strain, retroactive to Thursday.

After exiting Wednesday's game against the Angels early, Gimenez underwent imaging Thursday that revealed a strain in his quad and will now be held out until at least May 18. Michael Stefanic will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to give the Jays some short-term infield depth, though Ernie Clement will likely see time at second base going forward with Addison Barger at third and Nathan Lukes picking up starts in the outfield.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
