Andres Gimenez Injury: Placed on injured list
The Blue Jays placed Gimenez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right quad strain, retroactive to Thursday.
After exiting Wednesday's game against the Angels early, Gimenez underwent imaging Thursday that revealed a strain in his quad and will now be held out until at least May 18. Michael Stefanic will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to give the Jays some short-term infield depth, though Ernie Clement will likely see time at second base going forward with Addison Barger at third and Nathan Lukes picking up starts in the outfield.
