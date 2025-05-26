Fantasy Baseball
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Rehab assignment pending

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Gimenez (quadriceps) is hopeful to appear in a rehab game with Low-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez has slowly been progressing this month, and after starting a running program and participating in full baseball activities, he's on the brink of beginning a rehab assignment. The second baseman sustained a strained right quad May 7 and shouldn't need many minor-league appearances before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
