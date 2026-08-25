Andres Gimenez News: Back in action Tuesday
Gimenez (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Tuesday against the Royals.
Gimenez sat out the three-game series versus the Yankees over the weekend, but he's good to go for Tuesday's series opener against the Royals. The 28-year-old has been swinging the bat well across his past 14 contests with a .308/.351/.423 slash line, six steals. eight RBI and five runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More