Andres Gimenez News: Back in action Tuesday

Gimenez (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Tuesday against the Royals.

Gimenez sat out the three-game series versus the Yankees over the weekend, but he's good to go for Tuesday's series opener against the Royals. The 28-year-old has been swinging the bat well across his past 14 contests with a .308/.351/.423 slash line, six steals. eight RBI and five runs.