Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Gimenez (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Tuesday against the Royals.

Gimenez sat out the three-game series versus the Yankees over the weekend, but he's good to go for Tuesday's series opener against the Royals. The 28-year-old has been swinging the bat well across his past 14 contests with a .308/.351/.423 slash line, six steals. eight RBI and five runs.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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