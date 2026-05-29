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Andres Gimenez News: Belts solo homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

Gimenez went yard in the top of the third inning and now has six homers on the year. This was the first time he launched a homer since his two-HR performance against the Rays on May 11, although it's hard to trust Gimenez for consistent production on offense. He's hitting just .165 with a .512 OPS in 25 games since the beginning of the month.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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