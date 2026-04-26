Andres Gimenez News: Getting rest Sunday
Gimenez isn't in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Guardians.
Gimenez started Toronto's previous four contests, going 6-for-16 with three doubles and four RBI during that span. However, he'll begin Sunday on the bench. Ernie Clement is sliding over to start at shortstop, while Davis Schneider is starting at second base for Toronto.
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