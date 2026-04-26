Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Getting rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gimenez isn't in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Guardians.

Gimenez started Toronto's previous four contests, going 6-for-16 with three doubles and four RBI during that span. However, he'll begin Sunday on the bench. Ernie Clement is sliding over to start at shortstop, while Davis Schneider is starting at second base for Toronto.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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