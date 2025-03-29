Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Goes deep in loss to Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, walk and strikeout in a 9-5 loss to Baltimore.

After hitting just nine home runs in 2024 over 583 at-bats, the 26-year-old is already up to two homers through three games this year. Gimenez was acquired by Toronto last December in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians and figures to hit somewhere near Vladimir Guerrero, Anthony Santander and Bo Bichette, which should provide plenty of opportunity to drive in runs this year.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now