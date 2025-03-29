Andres Gimenez News: Goes deep in loss to Orioles
Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, walk and strikeout in a 9-5 loss to Baltimore.
After hitting just nine home runs in 2024 over 583 at-bats, the 26-year-old is already up to two homers through three games this year. Gimenez was acquired by Toronto last December in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians and figures to hit somewhere near Vladimir Guerrero, Anthony Santander and Bo Bichette, which should provide plenty of opportunity to drive in runs this year.
