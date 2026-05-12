Andres Gimenez News: Goes deep twice in defeat
Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in a loss to the Rays on Monday.
Gimenez produced all five of Toronto's runs Monday, stroking a three-run homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh. The pair of long balls ended a 21-game homerless stretch for the veteran infielder, who produced a meager .511 OPS during that power drought. Gimenez has five homers through 38 games this season, and he hasn't reached double-digit long balls in a campaign since 2023, when he swatted 15 home runs over 153 regular-season contests with Cleveland.
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