Andres Gimenez News: Goes deep twice in defeat

Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Gimenez produced all five of Toronto's runs Monday, stroking a three-run homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh. The pair of long balls ended a 21-game homerless stretch for the veteran infielder, who produced a meager .511 OPS during that power drought. Gimenez has five homers through 38 games this season, and he hasn't reached double-digit long balls in a campaign since 2023, when he swatted 15 home runs over 153 regular-season contests with Cleveland.