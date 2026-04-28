Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Gimenez (undisclosed) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Tuesday against the Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has been "banged up" and sat out the past two games but is ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday versus Boston. Gimenez has enjoyed a hot start to the season with three homers, four steals and a .287/.313/.468 slash line in 100 plate appearances.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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