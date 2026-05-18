Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Gimenez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After making four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Gimenez will hit the bench while southpaw Ryan Weathers takes the hill for New York. Lenyn Sosa will take Gimenez's spot in the starting nine, covering second base and batting cleanup while Ernie Clement shifts over to shortstop.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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