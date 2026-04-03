Andres Gimenez News: Homers in loss
Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
Gimenez tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-run blast off Jordan Leasure. He is now 9-for-26 with three extra-base hits, seven RBI and two steals to open the season. While the 27-year-old has mostly struggled since his All-Star 2022 campaign, early signs suggest he should improve on his lowly .210/.285/.313 regular-season slash line from his first year with the Blue Jays in 2025.
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