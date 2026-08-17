Andres Gimenez News: Keeps running in August

Gimenez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

The steal was Gimenez's 17th of the season, and five of them have come in August -- a month in which he's produced a .296/.361/.407 slash line with one homer, eight runs and eight RBI in 16 contests. The veteran infielder is still batting in the lower part of the order, but if he stays hot he could get some looks in a more fantasy-friendly spot as the Jays search for offense while Vladimir Guerrero (concussion) is on the shelf.