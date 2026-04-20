Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gimenez is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.

Monday marks the first time this season that Gimenez will not be in the lineup. The Angels are sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound, and with the lefty-hitting Gimenez opening the game on the bench, the Blue Jays have shifted Ernie Clement to shortstop and will start Lenyn Sosa at the keystone. Gimenez has started the 2026 season nicely, slashing .273/.305/.455 with four steals, three home runs and 12 RBI in 83 plate appearances.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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