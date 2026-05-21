Andres Gimenez News: Not starting versus lefty
Gimenez is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Yankees.
The Blue Jays are loading their lineup with righties against Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon. With Gimenez beginning the game on the bench, Ernie Clement is sliding over to shortstop, and Lenyn Sosa will get the start at second base.
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