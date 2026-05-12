Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Gimenez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Gimenez will occasionally sit versus left-handed starting pitchers, and that'll be the case Tuesday with Tampa Bay sending out southpaw Shane McClanahan. Ernie Clement is getting the nod at shortstop in Gimenez's place, opening up the keystone for Lenyn Sosa.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago