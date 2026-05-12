Andres Gimenez News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Gimenez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Gimenez will occasionally sit versus left-handed starting pitchers, and that'll be the case Tuesday with Tampa Bay sending out southpaw Shane McClanahan. Ernie Clement is getting the nod at shortstop in Gimenez's place, opening up the keystone for Lenyn Sosa.
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