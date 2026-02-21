Andres Gimenez News: Played through ankle injury in 2025

Gimenez admitted he was still playing through pain at the end of last season after returning from a high-ankle sprain in August, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports. "Anyone who's had a high ankle sprain," Giménez said in camp this week, "they know."

The 27-year-old infielder was an overall disappointment in his first season with Toronto, slashing a career-worst .210/.285/.313 and swiping just 12 bases after back-to-back 30-steal campaigns for Cleveland. Gimenez will shift to shortstop on a full-time basis in 2026, and while his defense should still be an asset, his ability to stay healthy and provide some value with his bat and legs would be a welcome sight in a Jays offense that will be adjusting to the offseason departure of Bo Bichette.