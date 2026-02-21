Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Played through ankle injury in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Gimenez admitted he was still playing through pain at the end of last season after returning from a high-ankle sprain in August, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports. "Anyone who's had a high ankle sprain," Giménez said in camp this week, "they know."

The 27-year-old infielder was an overall disappointment in his first season with Toronto, slashing a career-worst .210/.285/.313 and swiping just 12 bases after back-to-back 30-steal campaigns for Cleveland. Gimenez will shift to shortstop on a full-time basis in 2026, and while his defense should still be an asset, his ability to stay healthy and provide some value with his bat and legs would be a welcome sight in a Jays offense that will be adjusting to the offseason departure of Bo Bichette.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andres Gimenez See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
64 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
78 days ago