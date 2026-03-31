Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez News: Pops first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

The infielder took Chase Dollander deep in the eighth inning for his first homer of the season. Gimenez has had a hot start to the year at the plate, going 7-for-14 in four games with a triple, a home run, a stolen base, five RBI and a 2:1 BB:K.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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